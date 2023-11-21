San Jose State, UTSA schedule football series for 2030, 2033

The San Jose State Spartans and UTSA Roadrunners have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2033 seasons, it was announced on Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, San Jose State will travel to face UTSA at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030. The series will conclude three seasons later with the Spartans hosting the Roadrunners at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2033.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, San Jose State defeated UTSA 52-24 in San Antonio on Oct. 20, 2012.

“As we build out our future football schedule, we want to bring in quality opponents for our fan base and give our student-athletes an opportunity to compete against some of the best Group of Five programs in the country,” said San Jose State Deputy Athletics Director and football sport administrator Scott MacDonald. “UTSA is a quality program that qualified for its fourth consecutive bowl game this year.”

In other non-conference action in 2030, San Jose State is slated to host the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 7, visit the Rice Owls on Sept. 14, and host the Cal Poly Mustangs on Sept. 21.

San Jose State’s 2033 non-conference schedule also includes a road contest against the Akron Zips on Sept. 17.

UTSA now has three non-conference opponents lined up for the 2030 season. After opening the season at home against San Jose State, the Roadrunners are set to make consecutive road trips to play the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 7 and the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 14.

San Jose State is the first scheduled non-conference contest for UTSA in 2033.

Football Schedules