San Jose State adds Chattanooga to 2031 football schedule

The San Jose State Spartans have added the Chattanooga Mocs to their 2031 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic contest agreement with San Jose State State University was obtained from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga via a state public records request.

San Jose State will host Chattanooga at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2031. The Spartans will pay the Mocs a $425,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

San Jose State and Chattanooga have never squared off on the gridiron. The two schools are situated over 2,300 miles apart.

Chattanooga is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Mocs finished the 2022 season 7-4 overall (5-3 SoCon) with wins over Wofford, Eastern Illinois, North Alabama, ETSU, VMI, Mercer, and The Citadel.

The Chattanooga Mocs are the third scheduled non-conference opponent for San Jose State for the 2031 season. The Spartans are also slated to host the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 6 and the Rice Owls on Sept. 20 that season.

San Jose State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Chattanooga in 2031.

The Mocs also have future FBS games scheduled against Alabama in 2023, Tennessee and Georgia State in 2024, Memphis in 2025, Mississippi State in 2027, Middle Tennessee in 2028, and Georgia Southern in 2029.

