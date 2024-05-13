San Diego Toreros release 2024 football schedule

The San Diego Toreros have released their 2024 football schedule, which features six home contests at Torero Stadium and 11 games overall.

San Diego opens the 2024 season with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif., against the Cal Poly Mustangs of the Big Sky Conference. The following week on Sept. 7, San Diego hosts the Central Washington Wildcats, who are members of the Lone Star Conference in Division II.

After an open date, the Toreros conclude non-conference action when they visit the North Dakota Fighting Hawks of the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Sept. 21.

San Diego begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on the road against Drake on Sept. 28. Other road PFL opponents in 2024 include St. Thomas on Oct. 26, Dayton on Nov. 9, and Morehead State on Nov. 23.

PFL opponents scheduled to visit Torero Stadium this fall include Presbyterian on Oct. 5, Marist on Oct. 19, Davidson on Nov. 2, and Stetson on Nov. 16.

Below is San Diego’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 San Diego Football Schedule

08/31 – Cal Poly

09/07 – Central Washington

09/14 – OFF

09/21 – at North Dakota

09/28 – at Drake*

10/05 – Presbyterian*

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – Marist*

10/26 – at St. Thomas*

11/02 – Davidson*

11/09 – at Dayton*

11/16 – Stetson*

11/23 – at Morehead State*

* Pioneer League contest.

San Diego finished the fall 2023 season 4-7 overall and 4-4 in Pioneer Football League play. The Toreros are entering their second season under head coach Brandon Moore.