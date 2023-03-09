San Diego Toreros release 2023 football schedule

The San Diego Toreros have released their 2023 football schedule, which features six home contests at Torero Stadium.

San Diego opens the 2023 season with three straight non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Toreros open their home slate at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif., the following week on Sept. 9 when the Colorado Mesa Mavericks visit, which was previously unannounced. Non-conference action for San Diego in 2023 concludes at home on Sept. 16 against the Princeton Tigers.

San Diego begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home against Dayton on Sept. 23. Other PFL opponents scheduled to visit Torero Stadium in 2023 include Drake on Oct. 21, Morehead State on Oct. 28 (Homecoming), and St. Thomas on Nov. 11.

The Toreros will travel to face PFL foes Davidson on Sept. 30, Marist on Oct. 14, Presbyterian on Nov. 4, and Stetson on Nov. 18.

Below is San Diego’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 San Diego Football Schedule

09/02 – at Cal Poly

09/09 – Colorado Mesa

09/16 – Princeton

09/23 – Dayton*

09/30 – at Davidson*

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at Marist*

10/21 – Drake*

10/28 – Morehead State*

11/04 – at Presbyterian*

11/11 – St. Thomas*

11/18 – at Stetson*

* Pioneer League contest.

San Diego finished the fall 2022 season 5-5 overall and 4-3 in Pioneer Football League play. The Toreros are entering their 11th season under head coach Dale Lindsey, who has an 80-30 overall record at the school (61-8 PFL) and five FCS Playoff appearances.