Samford releases 2022 football schedule

The Samford Bulldogs have released their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games at Seibert Stadium.

Samford opens the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home at Seibert Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bulldogs then travel to take on the national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Athens, Ga., before traveling to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 17, which was previously unannounced.

Samford opens Southern Conference (SoCon) action on Sept. 24 at home against Western Carolina. Other SoCon opponents slated to visit Birmingham in 2022 include Wofford (Oct. 8), VMI (Nov. 5), and Mercer (Nov. 19).

The Bulldogs will travel to face SoCon foes Furman (Oct. 1), ETSU (Oct. 22), The Citadel (Oct. 29), and Chattanooga (Nov. 12).

Below is Samford’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Samford Football Schedule

09/01 – Kennesaw State

09/10 – at Georgia

09/17 – at Tennessee Tech

09/24 – Western Carolina*

10/01 – at Furman*

10/08 – Wofford*

10/15 – OFF

10/22 – at ETSU*

10/29 – at The Citadel*

11/05 – VMI*

11/12 – at Chattanooga*

11/19 – Mercer*

* SoCon contest.

Samford finished the fall 2021 season with a 4-7 overall record and a 3-5 record in SoCon play. The 2022 season will be the eighth for the Bulldogs under head coach Chris Hatcher, who has a 40-36 overall record at the school.