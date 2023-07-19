Sam Houston, Tulsa schedule football series for 2026, 2031

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2031 seasons, both schools announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Sam Houston will host Tulsa at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The series will conclude five seasons later when the Bearkats travel to take on the Golden Hurricane at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2031.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, the Golden Hurricane defeated the Bearkats 56-3 in Tulsa in 2009.

“This is an exciting opportunity to play Tulsa again and will be a positive for our Bearkat fans who will have a close opportunity to travel to see the Bearkats play and to have a nationally known football program play at Bowers,” Sam Houston Director of Athletics Bobby Williams said.

Sam Houston officially moved up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) on July 1 and will begin play in Conference USA this fall. Tulsa competes in the American Athletic Conference.

Tulsa is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Sam Houston in 2026. The Bearkats are slated to open the season on the road against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 5. The game was moved up one week from it’s original date of Sept. 12, according to Sam Houston’s official athletics website.

With the addition of Sam Houston, Tulsa has tentatively completed its non-conference slate in 2026. The Golden Hurricane are scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 5 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tulsa will also host the Army Black Knights on Sept. 19 and will travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 21.

