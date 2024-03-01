Sacramento State announces 2024 football schedule

The Sacramento State Hornets have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 games overall.

Sacramento State opens the 2024 season with consecutive non-conference games on the road, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the San Jose State Spartans and then continuing nine days later on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Hornets open their home slate at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., the following week on on Saturday, Sept. 14 against the Nicholls Colonels. A road tilt at the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Sept. 21 closes out the non-conference portion of Sacramento State’s schedule.

Sacramento State opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 28 on the road against Northern Arizona. The Hornets will also travel to take on Idaho State on Oct. 26, Montana State on Nov. 9, and Cal Poly on Nov. 16.

Big Sky opponents scheduled to visit Sacramento State this season include Eastern Washington on Oct. 12, Weber State on Oct. 19, Portland State on Nov. 2, and UC Davis on Nov. 23.

Below is Sacramento State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Sacramento State Football Schedule

08/29 – at San Jose State

09/07 – at Fresno State

09/14 – Nicholls

09/21 – at Texas A&M-Commerce

09/28 – at Northern Arizona*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – Eastern Washington*

10/19 – Weber State*

10/26 – at Idaho State*

11/02 – Portland State*

11/09 – at Montana State*

11/16 – at Cal Poly*

11/23 – UC Davis*

* Big Sky contest.

Sacramento State finished the 2023 season 8-5 overall and 4-4 in Big Sky action. The Hornets advanced to the FCS Playoffs in their first season under head coach Andy Thompson, but fell in the second round at South Dakota, 34-24.