Sacramento State announces 2023 football schedule

The Sacramento State Hornets have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a road contest at Stanford.

Sacramento State opens the 2023 season with a non-conference game on the road against the Nicholls Colonels on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hornets open their home slate at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., the following week on on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

A road tilt at the Stanford Cardinal on Sept. 16 closes out the non-conference portion of Sacramento State’s schedule. Stanford is now led by former Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor, who was the head coach of the Hornets from 2019 through 2022.

Sacramento State opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 23 on the road against Idaho. The Hornets will also travel to take on Northern Colorado on Oct. 14, Montana on Nov. 4, and UC Davis on Nov. 18.

Big Sky opponents scheduled to visit Sacramento State this season include Northern Arizona on Sept. 30, Montana State on Oct. 21, Idaho State on Oct. 28, and Cal Poly on Nov. 11.

Below is Sacramento State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Sacramento State Football Schedule

09/02 – at Nicholls

09/09 – Texas A&M-Commerce

09/16 – at Stanford

09/23 – at Idaho*

09/30 – Northern Arizona*

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at Northern Colorado*

10/21 – Montana State*

10/28 – Idaho State*

11/04 – at Montana*

11/11 – Cal Poly*

11/18 – at UC Davis*

* Big Sky contest.

Sacramento State finished the 2022 season 12-1 overall and 8-0 in Big Sky action. The Hornets advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs, but fell to UIW at home, 66-63.