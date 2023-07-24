Rice adds Lamar to 2027 football schedule

The Rice Owls have added the Lamar Cardinals to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Rice University was obtained from Lamar University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.

Rice will host Lamar at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027. The Owls will pay the Cardinals a $375,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Rice and Lamar first met on the gridiron in 1984 and have played four contests overall, all in Houston. The Owls defeated the Cardinals in each contest, including a 34-30 decision in their most recent meeting in 1987.

Lamar is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Cardinals are entering their first season under head coach Peter Rossomando, who was previously the offensive line coach with the Charlotte 49ers.

Rice, who competed in Conference USA since 2005, begins play in the American Athletic Conference this season. The Owls are entering their sixth season under head coach Mike Bloomgren, who has a 16-39 overall record at the school (12-25 Conference USA).

