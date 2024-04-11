Presbyterian announces 2024 football schedule

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Presbyterian opens the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Mercer Bears. Nine days later, the Blue Hose travel again, this time to square off with the Erskine Flying Fleet, a Division II team, on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Blue Hose open their home slate at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, S.C., the following week on Sept. 14 against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons. That’s followed by the fourth a final non-conference contest of the season, a home tilt against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Sept. 21.

Non-conference contests against Erskine and Gardner-Webb were both previously unannounced.

Presbyterian begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home on Sept. 28 against Davidson. Other PFL opponents scheduled to visit Bailey Memorial Stadium in 2024 include Drake on Oct. 19, Dayton on Nov. 2, and Butler on Nov. 23.

The Blue Hose will travel to face PFL foes San Diego on Oct. 5, Morehead State on Oct. 12, Stetson on Oct. 26, and Marist on Nov. 16.

Below is Presbyterian’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Presbyterian Football Schedule

08/29 – at Mercer

09/07 – at Erskine

09/14 – Virginia-Lynchburg

09/21 – Gardner-Webb

09/28 – Davidson*

10/05 – at San Diego*

10/12 – at Morehead State*

10/19 – Drake*

10/26 – at Stetson*

11/02 – Dayton*

11/09 – OFF

11/16 – at Marist*

11/23 – Butler*

* Pioneer League contest.

Presbyterian finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 2-6 in PFL action. The Blue Hose are entering their third season under head coach Steve Englehart, who has a 5-17 overall record at the school.