Presbyterian announces 2023 football schedule

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests total.

Presbyterian opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Murray State Racers. The Blue Hose open their home slate the following week on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, S.C.

Non-conference action for Presbyterian in 2023 concludes with another road contest, this one at the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, Sept. 16.

After an open date, Presbyterian begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on the road on Sept. 30 against Butler. The Blue Hose will also travel to face PFL foes Dayton on Oct. 14, Davidson on Oct. 28, and Drake on Nov. 11.

PFL opponents scheduled to visit Bailey Memorial Stadium in 2023 include Stetson on Oct. 7, Marist on Oct. 21 (Homecoming), San Diego on Nov. 4, and Morehead State on Nov. 18.

Below is Presbyterian’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Presbyterian Football Schedule

09/02 – at Murray State

09/09 – Virginia-Lynchburg

09/16 – at Wofford

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – at Butler*

10/07 – Stetson*

10/14 – at Dayton*

10/21 – Marist*

10/28 – at Davidson*

11/04 – San Diego*

11/11 – at Drake*

11/18 – Morehead State*

* Pioneer League contest.

Presbyterian finished the 2022 season 1-10 overall and 0-8 in PFL action. The season was the first under head coach Steve Englehart, who was previously the head man at Florida Tech.

“I am very excited about the opportunities we have presented to us for the 2023 season,” Englehart said. “I continue to feel very optimistic on the progress that PC is making with this being my second year here. Additionally, we know a little bit more about our competition, with our schedule being made up of 11 extremely strong opponents.”