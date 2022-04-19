Presbyterian announces 2022 football schedule

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

Presbyterian will open the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Austin Peay Governors. The Blue Hose then open their home slate at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, S.C., on Sept. 10 against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons before returning to the road to take on the Western Carolina Catamounts on Sept. 17.

Pioneer Football League (PFL) play begins for the Blue Hose on Saturday, Sept. 24 at home against the Davidson Wildcats. League opponents Valparaiso (Oct. 8), St. Thomas (Oct. 22; Homecoming), and Dayton (Nov. 5) will also visit Bailey Memorial Stadium in 2022.

The Blue Hose will travel to face PFL foes Morehead State (Oct. 1), San Diego (Oct. 15), Marist (Oct. 29), and Stetson (Nov. 19).

Below is Presbyterian’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Presbyterian Football Schedule

09/03 – at Austin Peay

09/10 – Virginia-Lynchburg

09/17 – at Western Carolina

09/24 – Davidson*

10/01 – at Morehead State*

10/08 – Valparaiso*

10/15 – at San Diego*

10/22 – St. Thomas*

10/29 – at Marist*

11/05 – Dayton*

11/12 – OFF

11/19 – at Stetson*

* PFL contest.

Presbyterian finished the fall 2021 season 2-9 overall, with an 0-8 mark in the Pioneer League. The Blue Hose are entering their first season under new head coach Steve Englehart, who spent the past seven seasons at Florida Tech.

“I am very excited for our team’s second full season in the PFL,” said Engelhart. “Every team in this league has the talent and coaching to win the PFL. We start the season with a tough 3 game non-conference schedule. Going to Austin Peay our first game of the season will be extremely challenging. Like everyone in this conference, we have quite a bit of travel. However, we do not have two road games in a row the entire season. I think this will be very beneficial for the rest and quality of life for our team.”