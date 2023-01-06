Presbyterian adds Virginia-Lynchburg to 2023 football schedule

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have added the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement by VUL.

Presbyterian will host Virginia-Lynchburg at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

VUL football dragons travel September 9 to Presbyterian college pic.twitter.com/KY4SFKNjoy — VUL Football (@FootballVul) December 30, 2022

In their first meeting last season, Presbyterian defeated Virginia-Lynchburg 21-13 in Clinton.

Virginia University of Lynchburg is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons, members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), are also scheduled to visit Robert Morris (Sept. 23) and Kennesaw State (Nov. 4) in 2023.

Presbyterian, a member of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League (PFL), now has all three of their non-conference games set for the 2023 season. The Blue Hose are slated to open the season on the road against the Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 2 and, one week after hosting Virginia-Lynchburg, will travel to take on the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, Sept. 16.

