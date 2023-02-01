Prairie View A&M releases 2023 football schedule

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have released their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at SMU.

Prairie View A&M opens their 2023 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on the road against Texas Southern.

The Panthers then open their home schedule at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas, with a non-conference contest against Abilene Christian on Sept. 9. That’s followed by a road non-conference matchup at SMU on Sept. 16.

Prairie View A&M then plays three consecutive SWAC contests, beginning at Alcorn State on Sept. 23. The following week on Sept. 30, the Panthers take on Grambling State in the State Fair Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, before returning home to host Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 7.

PVAMU will play their final non-conference contest of the season on Oct. 14 on the road against the HCU Huskies.

The remainder of Prairie View A&M’s schedule is all SWAC competition. The Panthers will visit Florida A&M on Oct. 28, host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 4, travel to Southern on Nov. 11, and then welcome Alabama State to Panther Stadium in Nov. 18.

Below is Prairie View A&M’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule

09/02 – at Texas Southern*

09/09 – Abilene Christian

09/16 – at SMU

09/23 – at Alcorn State*

09/30 – Grambling State* (in Dallas)

10/07 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/14 – at HCU

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – at Florida A&M*

11/04 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/11 – at Southern*

11/18 – Alabama State*

* SWAC contest.

Prairie View A&M finished the 2022 season 6-5 overall and 5-3 in SWAC action. The Panthers have finished with a winning record in every season since 2019.