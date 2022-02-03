Prairie View A&M announces 2022 football schedule

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Prairie View A&M opens their 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at home at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas, against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers then play consecutive non-conference games at Abilene Christian on Sept. 10 and at home against UIW on Sept. 17.

Prairie View A&M returns to SWAC action with a pair of road games at Alabama State on Sept. 24 and at Grambling State on Oct. 1 (at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas). The Panthers then return home to host Southern on Oct. 8 before their open date on Oct. 15.

A road trip to Lamar on Oct. 22 closes out the non-conference portion of the schedule for Prairie View A&M.

Back-to-back home contests at Panther Stadium are up next as Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State visit on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, respectively. PVAMU closes out the 2022 regular-season with consecutive road contests at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 12 and at Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 19.

Below is Prairie View A&M’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule

09/03 – Texas Southern*

09/10 – at Abilene Christian

09/17 – UIW

09/24 – at Alabama State*

10/01 – at Grambling State*

10/08 – Southern*

10/15 – OFF

10/22 – at Lamar

10/29 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/05 – Alcorn State*

11/12 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/19 – at Mississippi Valley State*

* SWAC contest.

Prairie View A&M finished the 2021 season 7-5 overall and 6-2 in SWAC action. The Panthers lost on the road to Jackson State in the fall 2021 SWAC Championship Game, 27-10.