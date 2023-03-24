Portland State announces 2023 football schedule

The Portland State Vikings have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes two games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.
Portland State opens the season with back-to-back non-conference games on the road against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Vikings will open their home slate at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the North American Stallions, a non-conference opponent that was previously unannounced and one that will conclude their non-league schedule.
Portland State opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 23 at home against Cal Poly. Other Big Sky opponents slated to visit Hillsboro in 2023 include Idaho State on Oct. 21, Eastern Washington on Oct. 28, and Montana on Nov. 11.
The Vikings will travel to face Big Sky foes Montana State on Sept. 30, Northern Arizona on Oct. 14, UC Davis on Nov. 4, and Northern Colorado on Nov. 18.
Below is Portland State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
2023 Portland State Football Schedule
- 09/02 – at Oregon
- 09/09 – at Wyoming
- 09/16 – North American
- 09/23 – Cal Poly*
- 09/30 – at Montana State*
- 10/07 – OFF
- 10/14 – at Northern Arizona*
- 10/21 – Idaho State*
- 10/28 – Eastern Washington*
- 11/04 – at UC Davis*
- 11/11 – Montana*
- 11/18 – at Northern Colorado*
* Big Sky contest.
Portland State finished the 2022 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky action. The Vikings are entering their ninth season under head coach Bruce Barnum, who has a 30-50 overall record at the school (21-35 Big Sky).
Kind of surprised they chose an NAIA school over a PFL school for the final non-conference game. They could have chosen Butler, Davidson, or Marist, all of which are D1 (albeit non-scholarship) schools.
Hi Evan,
I live in the Greater Portland, OR area.
I don’t know where you live.
Portland State Vikings are so obscure to anyone except diehard 1AA Fans like myself or maybe yourself.
I went looking for a comparably invisible college Football Program HQ’d in the largest City in an American State.
I came up with the State University of New York – Stonybrook Seawolves in NYC Area.
In Oregon, the State Flagship Trust Five Unis. Matter, OR Ducks, OR State Beavers.
No paying Viking ticket Holders care who PSU plays in their nonconference Schedule.
Viking Fans want Football to beat: Montana, Montana State, Eastern Washington, Weber State, California Aggies, Cal. State Sacramento, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, California State Polytech, Idaho State.
Portland State Vikings have averaged 4-5 Wins, maybe 1 more, maybe 1 less for their current 9 Year Coach, for the 1 before that & before that… infinity. Portland State Football was last relevant in the 1980s. That’s the Jurassic Period in Football.
The Vikings play 2 1A $ team Games on the Road each Season, leaving 1 nonconference Home Game, North American.
Portland State is a commuter Uni. in the Downtown Commercial District.
It plays it’s home Games 14.5 Miles away in the next County, Washington County, City of Hillsboro.
Nuf said.