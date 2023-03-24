Portland State announces 2023 football schedule

The Portland State Vikings have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes two games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Portland State opens the season with back-to-back non-conference games on the road against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Vikings will open their home slate at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the North American Stallions, a non-conference opponent that was previously unannounced and one that will conclude their non-league schedule.

Portland State opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 23 at home against Cal Poly. Other Big Sky opponents slated to visit Hillsboro in 2023 include Idaho State on Oct. 21, Eastern Washington on Oct. 28, and Montana on Nov. 11.

The Vikings will travel to face Big Sky foes Montana State on Sept. 30, Northern Arizona on Oct. 14, UC Davis on Nov. 4, and Northern Colorado on Nov. 18.

Below is Portland State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Portland State Football Schedule

09/02 – at Oregon

09/09 – at Wyoming

09/16 – North American

09/23 – Cal Poly*

09/30 – at Montana State*

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at Northern Arizona*

10/21 – Idaho State*

10/28 – Eastern Washington*

11/04 – at UC Davis*

11/11 – Montana*

11/18 – at Northern Colorado*

* Big Sky contest.

Portland State finished the 2022 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky action. The Vikings are entering their ninth season under head coach Bruce Barnum, who has a 30-50 overall record at the school (21-35 Big Sky).