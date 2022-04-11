Portland State adds Lincoln University to 2022 football schedule

The Portland State Vikings have added the Lincoln University Oaklanders to their 2022 football schedule, according to an announcement by Lincoln.

Portland State will host Lincoln at Hillsboro Stadium in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Portland State competes in the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Lincoln University, located in Oakland, Calif., completed their first season of football in 2021 and is currently a Division II independent.

The addition of Lincoln University completes Portland State’s football schedule for the 2022 season. The Vikings are scheduled to open the season with back-to-back non-conference games on the road against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 3 and at the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 10.

In Big Sky Conference action in 2022, Portland State is scheduled to host Northern Arizona (Oct. 1), Weber State (Oct. 15), Northern Colorado (Nov. 5), and Sacramento State (Nov. 12) and travel to Montana (Sept. 24), Idaho (Oct. 22), Eastern Washington (Oct. 29), and Cal Poly (Nov. 19).

The Lincoln Oaklanders are scheduled to play three additional FCS opponents in 2022. Lincoln will visit Texas A&M-Commerce on Sept. 1, St. Thomas on Sept. 24, and Texas Southern on Oct. 29.

