Penn State, Syracuse schedule home-and-home football series for 2027, 2028

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Syracuse Orange have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, both schools announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Penn State will host Syracuse at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The series will conclude with the Nittany Lions traveling to face the Orange at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028.

“The Syracuse-Penn State series is one of tremendous historic significance for our University, community, alumni and Orange fans around the world,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “We are excited to renew this historic rivalry.”

Penn State and Syracuse first met on the gridiron in 1922 and have played a total of 71 contests. The Nittany Lions have won five consecutive games in the series, including 23-17 in their most recent meeting at MetLife Stadium in in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2013, and currently lead the overall series 43-23-5.

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a Big Ten Conference contest on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Orange are slated to open their 2022 campaign two days later on Saturday, Sept. 3 with an ACC tilt at home against the Louisville Cardinals.

