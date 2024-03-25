Penn State adds FIU to 2025 football schedule, per report

The Penn State Nittany Lions have added the FIU Panthers to their 2025 football schedule, per a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Penn State adds home game vs. FIU on Sept. 6, 2025, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 25, 2024

Penn State will host FIU at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, according to McMurphy’s report. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first matchup, the Nittany Lions crushed the Panthers, 59-0, at home at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 1, 2007.

Penn State is scheduled to open the 2025 season with a non-conference contest at home against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Aug. 30. Following the newly scheduled contest against FIU, the Nittany Lions will entertain the Villanova Wildcats, an FCS opponent, at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 13.

In Big Ten Conference play in 2025, Penn State is scheduled to host Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Oregon and travel to face Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, and UCLA.

Penn State is the third known non-conference opponent for FIU’s 2025 football schedule. The Panthers also have non-conference contests scheduled at home against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sept. 13 and on the road against the UConn Huskies on Oct. 4.

FIU’s fourth and final non-conference opponent in 2025 will likely be a team from the FCS.

Football Schedules