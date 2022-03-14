Penn releases 2022 football schedule

The Penn Quakers have released their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 10 contests overall.

Penn will open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 17 at home at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa., with a non-conference contest against the Colgate Raiders. Other non-conference opponents for the Quakers include the Lafayette Leopards at home on Sept. 24 and the Georgetown Hoyas on the road on Oct. 8.

Penn is scheduled to open Ivy League action on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the road against Dartmouth. The Quakers will also travel to face Ivy League foes Brown on Oct. 29, Cornell on Nov. 5, and Princeton on Nov. 19.

Ivy League opponents scheduled to visit Philadelphia this fall include Columbia on Oct. 15, Yale on Oct. 22, and Harvard on Nov. 12.

Below is Penn’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Penn Football Schedule

09/17 – Colgate

09/24 – Lafayette

10/01 – at Dartmouth*

10/08 – at Georgetown

10/15 – Columbia*

10/22 – Yale*

10/29 – at Brown*

11/05 – at Cornell*

11/12 – Harvard*

11/19 – at Princeton*

* Ivy League contest.

Penn finished the fall 2021 season 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Ivy league action. The Quakers are entering their seventh season under head coach Ray Priore, who has a 34-26 overall record at the school.