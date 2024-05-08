Penn Quakers announce 2024 football schedule

The Penn Quakers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

Penn opens the 2024 season with a non-conference game on the road on Saturday, Sept. 21 against the Delaware Blue Hens of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). The following week on Sept. 28, Penn opens its home slate at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa., against the Colgate Raiders of the Patriot League.

Penn is scheduled to open their Ivy League slate on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Dartmouth Big Green at Buddy Teevens Stadium at Memorial Field in Hanover, N.H.

On Oct. 12, Penn returns to Philadelphia to close out non-conference action against a second Patriot League opponent, the Bucknell Bison.

The remainder of Penn’s 2024 slate is all Ivy League contests — vs. Columbia (Oct. 19), vs. Yale (Oct. 25), at Brown (Nov. 2), at Cornell (Nov. 9), vs. Harvard (Nov. 16), and at Princeton (Nov. 23).

Below is Penn’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Penn Football Schedule

09/21 – at Delaware

09/28 – Colgate

10/05 – at Dartmouth*

10/12 – Bucknell

10/19 – Columbia*

10/25 – Yale*

11/02 – at Brown*

11/09 – at Cornell*

11/16 – Harvard*

11/23 – at Princeton*

* Ivy League contest.

Penn is entering their ninth season under head coach Ray Priore. Priore has led the Quakers to two Ivy League titles (2015 and 2016) and has an overall record of 47-32 at the school.