Peacock to stream 10 exclusive college football games in 2023

Peacock will stream 10 exclusive college football games during the 2023 season, it was announced on Wednesday.

Nine of the Peacock-only contests will be Big Ten controlled games, while the tenth game will feature the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Live streaming on Peacock kicks off this season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines hosting the East Carolina Pirates. The game will kickoff at noon ET.

Two Big Ten football games and the Notre Dame contest have also already been selected to stream via Peacock. The seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 9 and the game will kickoff at noon ET.

One week later, the 13th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2:30pm ET and the Michigan State Spartans will entertain the 10th-ranked Washington Huskies at 5:00pm ET.

According to today’s release, the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 19th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, and 25th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes are also expected to have a game exclusively streamed by Peacock. That leaves two additional Big Ten contests that will be announced later.

The schedule is subject to change following Week 3, however, due to the Big Ten’s new flexible scheduling.

Peacock will also simulcast all college football games airing on NBC this season, which includes Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame home football games.

NBC coverage of FBS college football this season begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 with Notre Dame taking on the Navy Midshipmen in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 2:30pm ET.

