Peacock to exclusively stream NFL Playoff Game this season

Peacock will exclusively stream an NFL Playoff Game this season, it was announced today by NBCUniversal and the NFL.

The Peacock exclusive game will be a Wild Card contest on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 and the game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET. It will immediately follow a Wild Card game that kicks off at 4:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL Playoff game,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “With America’s No. 1 primetime show for a record 12 consecutive years, the terrific regular season SNF schedule revealed last week, and today’s announcement, we can’t wait for the 2023 season to kick off.”

In addition to the two previously mentioned Saturday playoff games, NBC will also televise a Wild Card game in primetime on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

“We are excited to work with a great partner in Peacock to present the first-ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game this upcoming season,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. “Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy.”

Peacock is also slated to exclusively stream a regular-season game for the first time when the Buffalo Bills travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:00pm ET. The game will follow a special Sunday Night Football on Saturday game between the Bengals at Steelers, which kicks off at 4:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

“As Peacock continues to grow, nothing says ‘must-have’ programming more than live NFL games,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct to Consumer, NBCUniversal. “With the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game and our first exclusive regular season game, plus the entire season of Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America, and the Peacock Sunday Night Football Final postgame show, fans can stream the best of the NFL on Peacock all season long.”

Peacock is also slated to stream every Sunday Night Football contest in 2023.

