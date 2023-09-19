Patriot League, ESPN reach multi-year media rights extension

The Patriot League has reached a new, multi-year media rights extension with ESPN, the Patriot League and ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The agreement will keep ESPN+ as the exclusive digital home for live and archived Patriot League sporting events, including football.

“The opportunity to present our live events and stories on the leading sports streaming service is important to our member institutions and fans,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “That’s why we are thrilled to continue our relationship with ESPN to showcase the Patriot League and our student-athletes on a platform dedicated to excellence.”

ESPN+ will stream more than 750 Patriot League events annually under the new agreement.

“We’re delighted that ESPN+ will remain the exclusive home of more than 750 annual Patriot League events,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions. “We’ve enjoyed a successful collaboration with the Patriot League and look forward to continuing to showcase their talented student-athletes, competitive rivalries and wonderful institutions in the years ahead.”

The Patriot League currently consists of seven members: Bucknell Bison, Colgate Raiders, Fordham Rams, Georgetown Hoyas, Holy Cross Crusaders, Lafayette Leopards, and Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Patriot League Football Schedule