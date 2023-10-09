Pair of American Athletic Conference games set for Black Friday

The pair of American Athletic Conference football games have been set for Black Friday in 2023, it was announced on Monday.

The American Athletic Conference contest between the Tulane Green Wave and UTSA Roadrunners at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La., originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, will now be played on Friday, Nov. 24, which is the day after Thanksgiving. The game will kickoff at either noon ET on ESPN or 3:30pm ET on ABC.

The Green Wave and Roadrunners have only met once on the gridiron in their history. In that contest back in 2013, UTSA defeated Tulane 10-7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Tulane is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in American action so far this season. The Green Wave are next scheduled to visit the Memphis Tigers on Friday, Oct. 13 and the game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET on ESPN.

UTSA is currently 2-3 overall and 1-0 in American play. The Roadrunners next host the UAB Blazers on Saturday, Oct. 14 and the game will be televised by ESPNU at 8:00pm ET.

The Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls contest has also been moved to Friday, Nov. 24, per an announcement earlier today. The contest will also kickoff at either noon ET on ESPN or 3:30pm ET on ABC.

Memphis and Temple have met eight times previously on the gridiron and the series is all square at four games apiece. The Tigers won last seasons meeting, 24-3, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

As previously mentioned, Memphis is next slated to host Tulane on Friday, Oct. 13. Temple (2-4, 0-2 American) is set to visit the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Oct. 14 and the game will kickoff at noon ET on ESPNU.

