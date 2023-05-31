Pac-12 football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Pac-12 football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 35 games slated for broadcast during the first three weeks.
The first Pac-12 team in action this season will be the USC Trojans when they host the San Jose State Spartans in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26. The game will air at 8:00pm ET on the Pac-12 Network (P12N).
Two Pac-12 teams are slated to open their seasons on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Utah Utes host the Florida Gators (8:00pm ET, ESPN), while the Arizona State Sun Devils host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10pm ET, P12N). Then on Friday, Sept. 1, the Stanford Cardinal travel to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the kickoff is set for 11pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
Eight Pac-12 members kickoff their 2023 seasons with non-conference contests on Saturday, Sept. 2. The slate is highlighted by Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes visiting the TCU Horned Frogs at noon ET on FOX. The Oregon State Beavers close out Week 1 action in the Pac-12 when they visit the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday, Sept. 3 (3:30pm ET, CBS).
The first Pac-12 conference matchup is slated for Saturday, Sept. 9 when the Stanford Cardinal travel to take on the in-state rival USC Trojans. The game will kickoff a 10:30pm ET on FOX.
Kickoff times and/or television for eight Pac-12 games from Week 4 onward were also announced on Wednesday.
The 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.
Listed below are the Pac-12 games have been selected for television as of May 31. All remaining Pac-12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
Pac-12 football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
San Jose State at USC – 8pm, P12N
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Florida at Utah – 8pm, ESPN
Southern Utah at Arizona State – 10pm, P12N
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
Stanford at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Colorado at TCU – 12pm, FOX
Portland State at Oregon – 3pm, P12N
Boise State at Washington – 3:30pm, ABC
California at North Texas – 4pm, ESPNU
Nevada at USC – 6:30pm, P12N
Washington State at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN
Northern Arizona at Arizona – 10pm, P12N
Coastal Carolina at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
Oregon State at San Jose State – 3:30pm, CBS
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
Nebraska at Colorado – 12pm, FOX
Utah at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN
Tulsa at Washington – 5pm, P12N
Oregon at Texas Tech – 7pm, FOX
Wisconsin at Washington State – 7:30pm, ABC
UCLA at San Diego State – 7:30pm, CBS
Arizona at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, SEC Network
UC Davis at Oregon State – 9pm, P12N
Oklahoma State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1
Auburn at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Stanford at USC – 10:30pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
Weber State at Utah – 2pm, P12N
San Diego State at Oregon State – 3:30pm, FS1
Idaho at California – 4pm, P12N
Washington at Michigan State – 5pm, Peacock
NC Central at UCLA – 5pm, P12N
Northern Colorado at Washington State – 5pm, P12N
Sacramento State at Stanford – 8pm, P12N
Hawaii at Oregon – 8pm, P12N
Colorado State at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN
Fresno State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1
UTEP at Arizona – 11pm, P12N
Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
Utah at Oregon State – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
Arizona at USC – TBA, ESPN network
Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
Stanford at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
Washington State at Cal – TBA, ESPN network
Friday, Nov. 17, 2023
Colorado at Washington State – 10:30pm, FS1
Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
Oregon State at Oregon – 8:30pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
California at UCLA – TBA, ESPN network
Friday, Dec. 1, 2023
2023 Pac-12 Championship – 8pm, ABC
Football Schedules, 2023
10 AM kickoff for Nebraska/Colorado?! What kind of sorcery is that?!
I thought you made a mistake with UNC Central, because I thought you meant to put Northern Colorado. And then I noticed that UNC Central is an actual team, I forgot. And they’re playing UCLA. That’s a cupcake and a layup game all in one for UCLA.
That was from the Pac-12 release and is incorrect. Changed it to NC Central, they are North Carolina Central University, not the University of North Carolina Central.