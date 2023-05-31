Pac-12 football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Pac-12 football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 35 games slated for broadcast during the first three weeks.

The first Pac-12 team in action this season will be the USC Trojans when they host the San Jose State Spartans in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26. The game will air at 8:00pm ET on the Pac-12 Network (P12N).

Two Pac-12 teams are slated to open their seasons on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Utah Utes host the Florida Gators (8:00pm ET, ESPN), while the Arizona State Sun Devils host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10pm ET, P12N). Then on Friday, Sept. 1, the Stanford Cardinal travel to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the kickoff is set for 11pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

Eight Pac-12 members kickoff their 2023 seasons with non-conference contests on Saturday, Sept. 2. The slate is highlighted by Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes visiting the TCU Horned Frogs at noon ET on FOX. The Oregon State Beavers close out Week 1 action in the Pac-12 when they visit the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday, Sept. 3 (3:30pm ET, CBS).

The first Pac-12 conference matchup is slated for Saturday, Sept. 9 when the Stanford Cardinal travel to take on the in-state rival USC Trojans. The game will kickoff a 10:30pm ET on FOX.

Kickoff times and/or television for eight Pac-12 games from Week 4 onward were also announced on Wednesday.

The 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

Listed below are the Pac-12 games have been selected for television as of May 31. All remaining Pac-12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Pac-12 football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

San Jose State at USC – 8pm, P12N

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Florida at Utah – 8pm, ESPN

Southern Utah at Arizona State – 10pm, P12N

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Stanford at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Colorado at TCU – 12pm, FOX

Portland State at Oregon – 3pm, P12N

Boise State at Washington – 3:30pm, ABC

California at North Texas – 4pm, ESPNU

Nevada at USC – 6:30pm, P12N

Washington State at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN

Northern Arizona at Arizona – 10pm, P12N

Coastal Carolina at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

Oregon State at San Jose State – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Nebraska at Colorado – 12pm, FOX

Utah at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN

Tulsa at Washington – 5pm, P12N

Oregon at Texas Tech – 7pm, FOX

Wisconsin at Washington State – 7:30pm, ABC

UCLA at San Diego State – 7:30pm, CBS

Arizona at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, SEC Network

UC Davis at Oregon State – 9pm, P12N

Oklahoma State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1

Auburn at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Stanford at USC – 10:30pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Weber State at Utah – 2pm, P12N

San Diego State at Oregon State – 3:30pm, FS1

Idaho at California – 4pm, P12N

Washington at Michigan State – 5pm, Peacock

NC Central at UCLA – 5pm, P12N

Northern Colorado at Washington State – 5pm, P12N

Sacramento State at Stanford – 8pm, P12N

Hawaii at Oregon – 8pm, P12N

Colorado State at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN

Fresno State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1

UTEP at Arizona – 11pm, P12N

Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Utah at Oregon State – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Arizona at USC – TBA, ESPN network

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Stanford at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Washington State at Cal – TBA, ESPN network

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Colorado at Washington State – 10:30pm, FS1

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Oregon State at Oregon – 8:30pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

California at UCLA – TBA, ESPN network

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

2023 Pac-12 Championship – 8pm, ABC

