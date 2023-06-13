Oregon adds Eastern Washington to 2027 football schedule

The Oregon Ducks have added the Eastern Washington Eagles to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Oregon was obtained from Eastern Washington University via a state public records request.

Oregon will host Eastern Washington at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Ducks will pay the Eagles a $600,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Oregon and Eastern Washington’s first meeting on the gridiron occurred on Sept. 5, 2015. The Ducks defeated the Eagles in that contest, 61-42, although they had a tough time managing EWU’s passing attack and future NFL wide receiver Cooper Cupp, who hauled in 15 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

In their second matchup last season, the Ducks rolled over the Eagles, 70-14, to extend their advantage in the series to 2-0.

Eastern Washington is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Eagles have won 10 Big Sky championships and have appeared in the Division I/FCS playoffs a total of 15 times, winning it all in 2010.

With the addition of the game against Eastern Washington, which will be the season-opener, Oregon has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. The Ducks are also slated to visit the Baylor Bears on Sept. 11 and host the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 18 that season.

Oregon is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Eastern Washington in 2027.

The Eagles have five other future games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents scheduled — at Fresno State (2023), at Nevada (2024), at Boise State (205), and at Washington (2026 and 2028).

Football Schedules