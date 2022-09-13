Oklahoma State adds Southeastern Louisiana to 2028 football schedule

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have added the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Oklahoma State University was obtained from Southeastern Louisiana University via a state public records request.

Oklahoma State will host Southeastern Louisiana at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The Cowboys will pay the Lions a $450,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron in 2016, Oklahoma State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 61-7 in Stillwater.

Southeastern Louisiana is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions are 0-2 so far this season following losses at the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 24-7, and at the Florida Atlantic Owls, 42-9.

With the addition of Southeastern Louisiana, Oklahoma State now has all three non-conference opponents set for their schedule in 2028. Other opponents for the Cowboys that season include the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on the road on Sept. 16 and the Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Sept. 23.

Oklahoma State now has six future games scheduled against FCS opponents. The Cowboys will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff this season, Central Arkansas in 2023, South Dakota State in 2024, Murray State in 2026, Western Illinois in 2027, and Southeastern Louisiana in 2028.

Oklahoma State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Southeastern Louisiana for the 2028 season.

