Ohio State to host New Hampshire in 2027, Northern Illinois in 2028

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added two opponents to their future schedules, the school announced Thursday.

Ohio State will host the New Hampshire Wildcats of the CAA (FCS) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. UNH is the alma mater of Buckeye coach Ryan Day. This will mark the first matchup between the teams and only the second contest against an FCS foe in a 15-year span.

Ohio State has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. The Buckeyes will have three contests in the Horseshoe that season, with a Sept. 4 contest with Bowling Green and Sept. 18 tilt with Alabama on either side of the game against New Hampshire.

The Northern Illinois Huskies will travel to Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. NIU and Ohio State last faced off on the gridiron Sept. 19, 2015, with the Buckeyes claiming a 20-13 victory in the contest. Ohio State also won the only prior contest between the two in 2008.

NIU also added a 2024 game with NC State to replace their previously canceled matchup with New Mexico State. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Huskies and Wolfpack have played just once in their history, a 41-14 Wolfpack decision in 1997.

The Buckeyes now have a full slate of non-conference opponents for 2028. Ohio State is also slated to host the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 2, with the return trip to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Sept. 9, 2028.

