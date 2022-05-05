Ohio State, Boston College reschedule football series for 2035, 2036

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Boston College Eagles have rescheduled their future home-and-home football series for the 2035 and 2036 seasons, both schools announced on Thursday.

In the first game of the series, Ohio State will host Boston College at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2035. The series will conclude with the Buckeyes traveling to face the Eagles at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2036.

Ohio State and Boston College originally agreed to this home-and-home series back in 2012. The series was scheduled for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but was later pushed back to the 2023-24 seasons and then the 2026-27 seasons.

Ohio State currently leads the overall series with Boston College 3-0. The Buckeyes defeated the Eagles 34-29 in Columbus in 1989, 31-10 in Chestnut Hill in 1990, and 38-6 at Giants Stadium at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., in 1995.

With the rescheduling of the Boston College series, Ohio State now has future home-and-home’s lined up with seven Power Five opponents. The Buckeyes will also face Notre Dame (2022-23), Washington (2024-25), Texas (2025-26), Alabama (2027-28), Georgia (2030-31), and Oregon (2032-33).

Boston College also has several future series scheduled with Power Five teams or an equivalent — Rutgers (2022, 2026-27), Notre Dame (2022, 2025, 2028, 2030, 2033, 2035), Army (2023, 2028), Michigan State (2024-25), Cincinnati (2026-27), Stanford (2028-29), and Alabama (2031, 2034), in addition to Ohio State.

Football Schedules