Ohio State adds three opponents to future football schedules

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added three non-conference opponents to their future football schedules, the school announced on Wednesday.

Ohio State will host the Marshall Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The game will mark only the third meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

“I’ve been fortunate to schedule a ton of football games over the years, but this one is special,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “The leadership at Ohio State operates at another level and (Ohio State Associate AD for Sport Administration) Carey Hoyt and (Ohio State Athletic Director) Gene Smith created an opportunity for our team, our support staff, our spirit squads and our loyal fans to be part of the whole experience. We are very grateful for their efforts to get this deal done.”

In order for Ohio State to schedule the Marshall contest, the Buckeyes had to change the date of their previously scheduled home tilt against the Western Michigan Broncos. Western Michigan will now visit Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.

With the addition of Marshall, Ohio State has completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Buckeyes are slated to open the season at home against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Ohio State has also added two opponents for the 2029 season. The Buckeyes will open the season at home at Ohio State against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 8, the Charlotte 49ers will visit Columbus. The Buckeyes have never faced Nevada or Charlotte on the gridiron.

“We love to play in college football’s greatest cathedrals, and traveling to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes at The Shoe will be an amazing game for our team and fans,” said Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Ohio State is a legendary program and the Niners look forward to the challenge.”

