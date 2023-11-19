Notre Dame extends football agreement with NBC Sports through 2029 season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have extended their football agreement with NBC Sports through the 2029 season, it was announced on Saturday.

With the extension, NBC Sports will continue to retain global media rights for Notre Dame home football games. The agreement also allows for select Notre Dame football games to stream exclusively on Peacock. One Notre Dame football game has streamed exclusively on Peacock each season since 2021.

“We are thrilled to continue our historic collaboration with our partners at NBC Sports,” said University of Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “In the next generation of this partnership, we will collaborate to provide our fans even more Notre Dame content through a variety of NBCUniversal’s distribution channels while continuing to put our student-athletes and their stories at the heart of our messaging.”

“There is no better tradition than Notre Dame Football in South Bend, and we are thrilled to keep that tradition within the NBC Sports family as we extend our relationship as the exclusive home of Fighting Irish home games through the end of the decade,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With enhanced rights that allow us to present Notre Dame Football on NBC as well as across Peacock and additional platforms, we look forward to bringing the Fighting Irish to fans in more ways than ever before.”

According to the announcement, NBC Sports also retains the media rights to Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold Spring Football Game and Notre Dame’s Pro Day. Additionally, Peacock will be the new home of an annual documentary series on Notre Dame football beginning in 2024.

Earlier on Saturday, Notre Dame defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home, 45-7, to improve to 8-3 overall. The Fighting Irish will close out the regular-season next Saturday on the road against the Stanford Cardinal. The game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network at 7:00pm ET.

