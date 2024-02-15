Notre Dame announces 2024 football schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have finalized their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Fighting Irish open their home slate at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Notre Dame then returns to the road to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 14 before returning home to host consecutive games against the Miami RedHawks on Sept. 21 and Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 28. That will be followed by Notre Dame’s first open date of the season on Oct. 5.

The Stanford Cardinal are slated to visit South Bend on Oct. 12. Stanford will be playing its first season in the ACC after departing the Pac-12.

Next, Notre Dame will play back-to-back neutral-site games, beginning on Oct. 19 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Irish will then take on the Navy Midshipmen on Oct. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Notre Dame’s will enjoy its second open date of the season on Nov. 2 before hosting a couple of ACC foes in back-to-back weeks in South Bend. The Florida State Seminoles visit on Nov. 9, followed by the Virginia Cavaliers on Nov. 16.

The Fighting Irish will then play its Shamrock Series game against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. That contest is slated for Nov. 23.

Notre Dame closes out the 2024 regular-season with a road tilt in Los Angeles, Calif., against the USC Trojans on Nov. 30.

The 2024 season will be the third for Notre Dame under head coach Marcus Freeman. Freeman currently has an 18-8 overall record at the school.

2024 Notre Dame Football Schedule