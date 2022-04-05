Notre Dame adds Tennessee State to 2023 football schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have added the Tennessee State Tigers to their 2023 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Notre Dame will host Tennessee State at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The game will be aired live on NBC.

“We’re excited to bring a pair of great academic institutions that are steeped in tradition together in 2023,” said Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “None of this would be possible without Dr. (Mikki) Allen and Coach (Eddie) George’s vision for what this game can represent to our Universities. I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”

Notre Dame and TSU have never squared off on the gridiron. The contest will also mark the Fighting Irish’s first contest against a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Tennessee State is currently a member of the FCS Ohio Valley Conference (OVC).

With the addition of Tennessee State, Notre Dame has finalized its football schedule for the 2023 season. The Irish will break the seal on the 2023 campaign with a trip to Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, Aug. 26 to face Navy. Central Michigan (Sep. 16), Ohio State (Sep. 23), USC (Oct. 14), and a game at Stanford (Nov. 25) will comprise the non-ACC portion of the Notre Dame slate.

During the ACC portion of the docket, Notre Dame will host Wake Forest and Pitt and will travel to Clemson, Duke, Louisville, and NC State.

