Northwestern State to play at Louisiana Tech in 2026

The Northwestern State Demons will play at the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2026, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Louisiana Tech University was obtained from Northwestern State University via a state public records request.

Northwestern State will travel to take on Louisiana Tech at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Demons will receive a $400,00 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Northwestern State University, located in Natchitoches, La., and Louisiana Tech University, located in Ruston, La., are only about 72 miles apart. The two schools have met 80 times on the gridiron and the Bulldogs lead the overall series 55-20-5.

The two schools met earlier this season in Ruston on Sept. 9. Louisiana Tech won that contest, 51-21, which was their second-consecutive win against the Demons.

Northwestern State is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Louisiana Tech in 2026. The Bulldogs are also scheduled to visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 19 before hosting another in-state rival, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, on Sept. 26.

The Demons also have three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2026 season. One week after visiting Louisiana Tech, Northwestern State will travel to face the Weber State Wildcats on Sept. 19 before returning home to host the Central Arkansas Bears on Sept. 26.

