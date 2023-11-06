Northwestern State adds Southeast Missouri to 2024 football schedule

The Northwestern State Demons have added the Southeast Missouri Redhawks to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Southeast Missouri State University was obtained from Northwestern State University via a state open records request.

Northwestern State will travel to take on Southeast Missouri at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The Demons will not pay the Redhawks a guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

The game in 2024 is likely the second game of a home-and-home series that began in 2022 at Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La. The Redhawks won that contest, 51-16, before an announced crowd of 4,326. The contest was the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

With the addition of Southeast Missouri, Northwestern State now has its allotment of five non-conference opponents to go along with seven Southland Conference foes in 2024. The Demons are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Aug. 31.

Other non-conference opponents for Northwestern State in 2024 include the Prairie View A&M Panthers at home on Sept. 7, South Alabama Jaguars on the road on Sept. 14, and Weber State Wildcats at home on Sept. 21.

Southeast Missouri now has three scheduled non-conference opponents in 2024. The Redhawks are also slated to host the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 7 and will visit the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sept. 21.

The 2024 and 2025 seasons are 12-game seasons for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams due to the calendar.

