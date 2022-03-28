Northern Iowa announces 2022 football schedule

The Northern Iowa Panthers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall.

Northern Iowa is slated to open the 2022 season with a non-conference contest on the road against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Panthers also have two non-conference games scheduled at home at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. UNI will welcome the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, Sept. 17 and the Dixie State Trailblazers on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Northern Iowa opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on Sept. 10 on the road against North Dakota. Other road MVFC games include Western Illinois (Sept. 24), Southern Illinois (Oct. 29), and South Dakota (Nov. 19).

Northern Iowa will host MVFC foes Indiana State (Oct. 1), Illinois State (Oct. 8), Missouri State (Oct. 22), and South Dakota State (Nov. 5) at the UNI Dome this fall.

Below is Northern Iowa’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Northern Iowa Football Schedule

09/03 – at Air Force

09/10 – at North Dakota*

09/17 – Sacramento State

09/24 – at Western Illinois*

10/01 – Indiana State*

10/08 – Illinois State*

10/15 – Dixie State

10/22 – Missouri State*

10/29 – at Southern Illinois*

11/05 – South Dakota State*

11/12 – OFF

11/19 – at South Dakota*

* MVFC contest.

Northern Iowa finished the fall 2021 season 6-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play. The Panthers advanced to the FCS Playoffs but lost in the first round on the road against Eastern Washington, 19-9.