Northern Colorado, Stephen F. Austin schedule 2024, 2026 football series

The Northern Colorado Bears and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2026 seasons, UNC announced on Thursday.

In the first game of the series, Northern Colorado will travel to take on Stephen F. Austin at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The series will conclude two seasons later when the Bears host the Lumberjacks at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

Northern Colorado and Stephen F. Austin have never squared off on the gridiron in their history. The Lumberjacks are members of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), while the Bears compete in the Big Sky Conference, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Northern Colorado has completed its schedule in 2024 with the addition of Stephen F. Austin. UNC will open the season at UIW on Aug. 31 before visiting Colorado State on Sept. 7 and hosting Abilene Christian on Sept. 14.

Big Sky opponents for UNC in 2024 include Cal Poly, Montana, Eastern Washington, and Northern Arizona at home and Montana State, Weber State, UC Davis, and Portland State on the road.

The addition of Northern Colorado tentatively completes Stephen F. Austin’s football schedule for 2024. The Lumberjacks’ non-conference slate also consists of games at North Texas (Sept. 7), at Montana State (Sept. 14), and Texas A&M-Commerce (date TBA).

In UAC action in 2024, the Lumberjacks will host Eastern Kentucky, Utah Tech, Tarleton State, and North Alabama and travel to Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, West Georgia, and Southern Utah.

