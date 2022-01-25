Northern Arizona to play at Arizona State in 2034

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will play at the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2034, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Arizona State University was obtained from Northern Arizona University via a state public records request.

Northern Arizona will travel to play Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday, Aug. 31 or Saturday, Sept. 2, 2034. The Lumberjacks will receive a $650,000 guarantee from the Sun Devils for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The game in 2034 is the fifth future matchup scheduled between Northern Arizona and Arizona State. The Lumberjacks are also scheduled to visit Tempe in 2022 (Sept. 1), 2025 (Aug. 30), 2028 (Sept. 2), and 2029 (Sept. 1).

Northern Arizona and Arizona State first met on the gridiron in 1915 and have played a total of 40 contests. In their most recent matchup in 2016, the Sun Devils defeated the Lumberjacks 44-13 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 22-14-4.

Northern Arizona now has two scheduled non-conference matchups in 2034. The Lumberjacks are also scheduled to host Southern Utah on Sept. 9 that season.

The Lumberjacks are the first known non-conference opponent for Arizona State in 2034.

