Northern Arizona, Missouri State schedule football series for 2025, 2029

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Missouri State Bears have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2025 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Missouri State University was obtained from Northern Arizona University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Northern Arizona will travel to play Missouri State at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The series will conclude four seasons later with the Lumberjacks hosting the Bears at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029.

Northern Arizona and Missouri State’s only previous meetings on the gridiron were contested in a home-and-home series just a few seasons ago. The Lumberjacks fell to the Bears on the road in the first contest in 2018, 40-8, before defeating the Bears the following season at home in Flagstaff, 37-23.

With the addition of Missouri State, Northern Arizona now has four non-conference games scheduled for the 2025 season. The Lumberjacks are scheduled to open the season at Arizona State on Aug. 30 and will also host Dixie State on Sept. 6 and UIW on Sept. 20.

Northern Arizona is the third non-conference opponent added to Missouri State’s schedule for the 2025 season. The Bears also have a pair of road games on the slate — at Murray State on Sept. 6 and at Kennesaw State on Sept. 20. The Murray State game may not be played or could become a conference game, however.

