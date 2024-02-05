Northern Arizona announces 2024 football schedule

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Northern Arizona opens the season at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Lincoln University Oaklanders.

A trio of road contests follows for the Lumberjacks, beginning on Sept. 7 in Tucson, Ariz., against the Arizona Wildcats. NAU then treks to St. George, Utah, to battle the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sept. 14 before visiting San Antonio, Texas, to square off with the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Sept. 21.

Northern Arizona opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 28 at home against Sacramento State. Other Big Sky opponents slated to visit Flagstaff in 2024 include Idaho State on Oct. 19, Weber State on Nov. 2, and Eastern Washington on Nov. 23.

The Lumberjacks will travel to face Big Sky foes Idaho on Oct. 5, Montana on Oct. 12, Cal Poly on Nov. 9, and Northern Colorado on Nov. 16.

Below is Northern Arizona’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Northern Arizona Football Schedule

08/31 – Lincoln (CA)

09/07 – at Arizona

09/14 – at Utah Tech

09/21 – at UIW

09/28 – Sacramento State

10/05 – at Idaho

10/12 – at Montana

10/19 – Idaho State

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Weber State

11/09 – at Cal Poly

11/16 – at Northern Colorado

11/23 – Eastern Washington

* Big Sky contest.

Northern Arizona finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky action. NAU is entering its first season under head coach Brian Wright, who was previously the head coach at Pittsburg State.