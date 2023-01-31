Northern Arizona announces 2023 football schedule

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Northern Arizona opens the season with back-to-back games on the road against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Lumberjacks open their home schedule at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. That contest marks the end of NAU’s non-conference schedule in 2023.

Northern Arizona opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 23 at home against Montana. Other Big Sky opponents slated to visit Flagstaff in 2023 include Portland State on Oct. 14, UC Davis on Oct. 28, and Northern Colorado on Nov. 11.

The Lumberjacks will travel to face Big Sky foes Sacramento State on Sept. 30, Weber State on Oct. 7, Montana State on Nov. 4, and Eastern Washington on Nov. 18.

Below is Northern Arizona’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Northern Arizona Football Schedule

09/02 – at Arizona

09/09 – at North Dakota

09/16 – Utah Tech

09/23 – Montana*

09/30 – at Sacramento State*

10/07 – at Weber State*

10/14 – Portland State*

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – UC Davis*

11/04 – at Montana State*

11/11 – Northern Colorado*

11/18 – at Eastern Washington*

* Big Sky contest.

Northern Arizona finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in Big Sky action. NAU is entering their fifth season under head coach Chris Ball, who has a 15-24 overall record at the school.