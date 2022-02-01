Northern Arizona announces 2022 football schedule

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Northern Arizona opens the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a non-conference contest on the road at the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Lumberjacks then travel to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 10 before opening up their home slate at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Sept. 17 against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Northern Arizona opens Big Sky Conference play in 2022 at home in Flagstaff against Idaho on Sept. 24. The Lumberjacks will also host Cal Poly (Oct. 8), Montana State (Nov. 5), and Weber State (Nov. 19) at the Walkup Skydome.

Road Big Sky Conference opponents for Northern Arizona in 2022 include Portland State (Oct. 1), UC Davis (Oct. 15), Idaho State (Oct. 22), and Northern Colorado (Nov. 12).

Below is Northern Arizona’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Northern Arizona Football Schedule

09/01 – at Arizona State

09/10 – at Sam Houston

09/17 – North Dakota

09/24 – Idaho*

10/01 – at Portland State*

10/08 – Cal Poly*

10/15 – at UC Davis*

10/22 – at Idaho State*

10/29 – OFF

11/05 – Montana State*

11/12 – at Northern Colorado*

11/19 – Weber State*

* Big Sky Conference contest.

Northern Arizona finished the fall 2021 season with a 5-6 overall record and a 4-4 record in Big Sky play. The Lumberjacks last won the Big Sky Conference championship in 2003.