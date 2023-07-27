Northern Arizona adds Lincoln (CA) to 2024 football schedule

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have added the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Northern Arizona will host Lincoln (CA) at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Northern Arizona will pay Lincoln a $55,000 guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Northern Arizona University via a state public records request.

The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Lincoln University, located in Oakland, Calif., started their football program in 2021 and are reportedly aiming for NCAA Division II classification. To date, Lincoln has played every game on the road.

With the addition of Lincoln, Northern Arizona has tentatively completed its schedule for the 2024 season. Following the contest against Lincoln, which will be the season-opener, the Lumberjacks will play consecutive road games against the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 7, Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sept. 14, and UIW Cardinals on Sept. 21.

In Big Sky Conference action in 2024, Northern Arizona is scheduled to host Sacramento State, Idaho State, Weber State, and Eastern Washington and will travel to Idaho, Montana, Cal Poly, and Northern Colorado.

In 2024 and 2025, Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools can play up to 12 games due to the calendar.

