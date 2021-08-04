Northeast Conference announces 2021 football TV schedule on ESPN3

The Northeast Conference (NEC) has announced their 2021 football TV schedule on ESPN3, which includes eight contests set for streaming.

The full #NECFB on ESPN3 Schedule 🗓 ▫️ All eight teams included ▫️ FLEX games last two weeks of season ▫️ @giantswfan and Coach Kevin Gilbride are back in booth #HoorayFootball #Kickoff2021 pic.twitter.com/kAk5mZuEsP — NEC Football (@NECFootball) August 3, 2021

The schedule kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 11 with the Sacred Heart Pioneers traveling to face the Bryant Bulldogs. The game will be streamed live via ESPN3 at 7:00pm ET.

NEC contests on ESPN3 are also slated for September 18 (Wagner at Saint Francis U.), October 16 (Merrimack at LIU), October 23 (Duquesne at Sacred Heart), October 30 (Saint Francis U. at Duquesne), and November 6 (Bryant at Central Connecticut).

Wildcard games are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 20. Those contests will likely be announced no later than 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

NEC 2021 Football TV Schedule on ESPN3

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Sacred Heart at Bryant – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wagner at Saint Francis – 12pm

Saturday, Oct. 16

Merrimack at LIU – 12pm

Saturday, Oct. 23

Duquesne at Sacred Heart – 12:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 30

Saint Francis U. at Duquesne – 12pm

Saturday, Nov. 6

Bryant at Central Connecticut – 12pm

Saturday, Nov. 13

Wildcard Game

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wildcard Game

NEC Football Schedule