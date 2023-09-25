North Texas, Washington State schedule football series for 2025, 2030

The North Texas Mean Green and Washington State Cougars have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the intercollegiate football competition agreement with Washington State University was obtained from the University of North Texas via a Texas Public Information Act request.

In the first game of the series, North Texas will host Washington State at DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Five seasons later, the Mean Green will travel to take on the Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030.

North Texas and Washington State have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

The North Texas-Washington State contract was executed on February 14, 2023, which is about six months prior to several teams announcing their future departure from the Pac-12. The two schools will exchange $100,000 guarantees, per the copy of the contract.

With the addition of Washington State, North Texas has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Mean Green are scheduled to open the season at home against the Lamar Cardinals on Aug. 30 before traveling to face the Western Michigan Broncos on Sept. 6. North Texas closes out its non-league slate at home against the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 27.

The Washington State Cougars now have three announced non-conference opponents for the 2025 season. Washington State is currently scheduled to open the season with consecutive games at home against the Idaho Vandals on Aug. 30 and the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 6.

Washington State’s future non-conference schedules are extremely tentative, however, as their conference membership beyond the 2023 season is in question. Currently, 10 of the 12 Pac-12 schools are slated to depart the conference in 2024, leaving only Washington State and Oregon State.

Football Schedules