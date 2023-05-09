North Dakota State, The Citadel schedule football series for 2025, 2027

The North Dakota State Bison and The Citadel Bulldogs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2027 seasons, both schools announced on Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, North Dakota State will travel to take on The Citadel at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The series will conclude two seasons later when the Bison host the Bulldogs at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027.

The 2025 contest will mark the first-ever gridiron matchup between North Dakota State and The Citadel. The Bison are members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), while the Bulldogs compete in the Southern Conference (SoCon).

After opening the 2025 season at The Citadel, North Dakota State is scheduled to visit the Tennessee State Tigers on Sept. 6, marking the first time the Bison will open with back-to-back road games since 2014. North Dakota State is also slated to host the St. Thomas Tommies on Nov. 22 that season and can schedule one additional non-conference contest because 2025 is a 12-game season for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

“This series will be great for our football program and our institution,” said The Citadel head coach Maurice Drayton. “These games will be a good barometer of where our program stacks up against the elite programs in the FCS. For us to be a championship level team, these are the games we are going to need to play and win.”

The Citadel can also add one additional non-conference opponent to their 2025 slate. After hosting the Bison to start the season, the Bulldogs travel for a pair of road games at the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 6 and at the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Sept. 13.

“The Citadel is very excited to be entering into a home-and-home series with one of the top FCS programs in the country,” said The Citadel director of athletics Mike Capaccio. “I believe our fans will be looking forward to hosting a game against NDSU.”

Football Schedules