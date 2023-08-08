North Dakota State adds Southeast Missouri to 2025 football schedule

The North Dakota State Bison have added the Southeast Missouri Redhawks to their 2025 football schedule, it was announced on Tuesday.

North Dakota State will host Southeast Missouri at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

With the addition of Southeast Missouri, North Dakota State has completed their non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Bison will open the season with back-to-back games on the road against The Citadel Bulldogs on Aug. 30 and the Tennessee State Tigers on Sept. 6. A home contest against the St. Thomas Tommies on Nov. 22 wraps up NDSU’s 2025 non-conference slate and regular-season.

Southeast Missouri has also completed its non-conference schedule in 2025, barring any additional changes. The Redhawks are scheduled to open the season with consecutive road games at the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Aug. 30 and the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 6 before making the trip to Fargo. A home game against the Southern Illinois Salukis is also on the docket, although a date for that game is unknown.

The 2024 and 2025 seasons are both 12-game seasons for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, who usually play 11 games per year. Per NCAA rule 17.11.6.1, FCS schools can play 12 games in years when the period starting with the Thursday before Labor Day and ending with the final Saturday in November contains 14 Saturdays.

