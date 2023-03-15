North Dakota adds San Diego to 2024 football schedule

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have added the San Diego Toreros to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

North Dakota will host San Diego at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

“We are looking forward to hosting San Diego in 2024,” said UND Athletics Director Bill Chaves. “The Toreros have been a perennial FCS playoff team and we know it will be a great matchup for our fans. I would like to thank Chad Karthauser for his efforts working with USD’s administration to make this game happen.”

With the addition of San Diego, North Dakota has completed their schedule in 2024. The Fighting Hawks will open the season on the road against Iowa State on Aug. 31 before hosting Montana on Sept. 7 and Idaho State on Sept. 14.

In Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action, North Dakota will host Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Murray State, and South Dakota and will travel to face Illinois State, North Dakota State, Indiana State, and Western Illinois.

North Dakota has also announced their complete schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons and their MVFC schedules for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Non-conference opponents in 2025 and 2026 were previously announced.

2024 North Dakota Football Schedule

8/31 – at Iowa State

09/07 – Montana

09/14 – Idaho State

09/21 – San Diego

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – Northern Iowa*

10/12 – at Illinois State*

10/19 – South Dakota State*

10/26 – at North Dakota State*

11/02 – at Indiana State*

11/09 – Murray State*

11/16 – South Dakota*

11/23 – at Western Illinois*

2025 North Dakota Football Schedule

08/30 – at Kansas State

09/06 – Portland State

09/13 – at Montana

09/20 – Valparaiso

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – Missouri State*

10/11 – at South Dakota State*

10/18 – at Southern Illinois*

10/25 – Western Illinois*

11/01 – at South Dakota*

11/08 – North Dakota State*

11/15 – at Youngstown State*

11/22 – Illinois State*

2026 North Dakota Football Schedule

09/05 – St. Thomas

09/12 – at Portland State

09/19 – at Nebraska

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – at Illinois State*

10/10 – South Dakota*

10/17 – South Dakota State*

10/24 – at Western Illinois*

10/31 – at Missouri State*

11/07 – Youngstown State*

11/14 – at North Dakota State*

11/21 – Southern Illinois*

* MVFC contest.