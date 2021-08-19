North Carolina Central, Campbell schedule 2022-23 football series

The North Carolina Central Eagles and the Campbell Camels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Campbell University was obtained from North Carolina Central University via a state public records request.

The series will begin with North Carolina Central traveling to take on Campbell at Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Eagles will host the Camels the following season at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, which will conclude the series.

North Carolina Central and Campbell have never met on the gridiron. The Eagles are members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), while the Camels compete in the Big South Conference.

Campbell is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for North Carolina Central in both 2022 and 2023. The Eagles are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against North Carolina A&T in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, N.C., and will also travel to play Tennessee Tech on Nov. 19.

In 2023, North Carolina Central will travel to play North Carolina A&T on their campus on Sept. 9 before making a cross-country trip to play UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium on Sept. 16.

Campbell’s 2022 non-conference schedule also includes a home game against The Citadel (Sept. 3) and road trips at William & Mary (Sept. 10), East Carolina (Sept. 17), and Delaware State (Nov. 19).

The Camels’ 2023 slate features a visit from William & Mary on Sept. 16 and road tilts at The Citadel on Sept. 9 and North Carolina on Nov. 4.

